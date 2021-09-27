King Nun cancel two forthcoming gigs due to UK petrol shortage

King Nun have cancelled two shows due to the UK’s national petrol shortage, the London-based band have announced.

The London-based band were set to play the Gathering Sounds festival on Teesside last night (September 26), before heading to Sheffield tonight (September 27) for a headline show at the Record Junkee venue.

As announced on social media by the band, they were left unable to play both shows due to the petrol shortage currently being experienced in the UK.

“Multiple attempts at finding fuel along the motorway have gotten us nowhere due to the national shortage,” the band wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of frontman Theo Polyzoides outside a petrol station.

“We are really, really sorry to everyone that wanted to come and see us play,” he said in the video, revealing that the band are aiming to record a livestreamed event of the set they would be playing at the gigs.

1) We've just had to cancel our shows for tonights @GatheringSounds and tomorrow nights headline in Sheffield at the @RecordJunkee . Multiple attempts at finding fuel along the motorway have gotten us nowhere due to the national shortage. pic.twitter.com/Sl4KUV80la — KING NUN (@king_nun) September 25, 2021

“We eventually had to face that we couldn’t possibly make the journey,” the band added in a thread of tweets. “We’re gutted and so so sorry to everyone who wanted to see us.”

3) We'll be doing an online performance later tonight featuring our prepared set so our new songs can still be heard by anyone who would've been there tonight and tomorrow. Hope u doin good guys, love yous, we're planning our return to the north as u read dis. — KING NUN (@king_nun) September 25, 2021

Across the UK, petrol stations are running out of fuel due to panic and bulk buying, with mile-long queues outside stations.

It’s being reported today (September 27) that 90 per cent of petrol pumps across the UK are without fuel.

King Nun are set to play a show at the Sebright Arms in London tonight, with tickets available here.