King Princess announces 2023 UK and European tour

King Princess has announced a five-date run of headline shows for the UK and Europe, tying in with her upcoming run of festival dates and opening slots for Sigur Rós and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

After she delivers sets at a trio of festivals – Rock Werchter in the titular Belgian city, Lollapalooza in Stockholm and Down The Rabbit Hole in Ewijk – the indie-pop magnate (whose real name is Mikaela Straus) will perform her own show at Amsterdam’s Paradiso venue on Tuesday July 4. She’ll then head to Madrid for this year’s Mad Cool festival, before headlining Kaufleuten in Zurich on Sunday July 9.

Straus’ trek will continue with a one-off show opening for Sigur Rós in Lucca, Italy – set to go down on Tuesday July 11 – as well as her first show with the Chili Peppers, scheduled for Friday July 14 at the Vienna Stadium. Her UK run will begin after that, first with back-to-back headlines show at Koko in London and the Marble Factory in Bristol (on Tuesday July 18 and Wednesday 19, respectively).

Advertisement

Wrapping up, Straus will perform two more shows with the Chili Peppers – first in London on Friday July 21, then Glasgow the following Monday (July 23) – with a final headline show in Manchester (where she’ll perform at the O2 Ritz) sandwiched between them on Saturday July 22.

Tickets for Straus’ headline shows in the UK go on sale at 9am BST this Thursday (April 6), with a pre-sale running now – find all the details here. Meanwhile, tickets for her two European shows can be found on her official website.

Straus’ most recent release was her second album, ‘Hold On Baby’, which arrived last July on the back of singles like ‘Little Bother’ (with Fousheé), ‘For My Friends’, ‘Cursed’ and ‘Change The Locks’. NME’s El Hunt gave the record a three-star review, writing that its “brightest moments may be more than enough to keep the die-hard KP fans hooked”, but ultimately it “feels like a missed chance to offer up something truly surprising”.

Performing in her native New York on the back of the album’s release, Straus linked up with Julian Casablancas to cover the Strokes classic ‘You Only Live Once’. Earlier this year, too, she contributed a song called ‘The Bend’ to the new ‘C23’ mixtape.

King Princess’ 2023 UK and European tour dates are:

JUNE

Thursday 29 – Werchter, Rock Werchter^

Friday 30 – Stockholm, Lollapalooza^

JULY

Sunday 2 – Ewijk, Down The Rabbit Hole^

Tuesday 4 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

Thursday 6 – Madrid, Mad Cool^

Sunday 9 – Zurich, Kaufleuten

Tuesday 11 – Lucca, Main Square**

Friday 14 – Vienna, Vienna Stadium*

Tuesday 18 – London, Koko

Wednesday 19 – Bristol, Marble Factory

Friday 21 – London, Tottenham Stadium*

Saturday 22 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Monday 23 – Glasgow, Glasgow Hampden*

Advertisement

^ festival appearance

* supporting Red Hot Chili Peppers

** supporting Sigur Rós