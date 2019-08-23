King Princess cancels shows at Reading & Leeds due to illness

She joins Juice WRLD in pulling performances today

King Princess has cancelled her performances at this weekend’s Reading & Leeds Festivals due to illness, the events’ organisers have revealed.

Mikaela Strauss was due to play the Radio 1 Stage at this weekend’s double-header, set for Reading tomorrow (August 24) and Leeds on Sunday (August 25).

The sets have now been pulled due to illness, the festivals’ official Twitter account has revealed.

Fans have expressed their disappointment at the news, and some are asking whether the singer will be replaced at the festivals this weekend, which the festival haven’t commented on as of yet.

King Princess is the latest artist to pull out of this weekend’s festivals. Earlier today, Juice WRLD failed to turn up for his set on the Main Stage at Reading, citing “flight issues”.

Last week, Lil Uzi Vert also pulled out of the festivals earlier this week, due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

King Princess recently shared a new video for her single ‘Prophet’ in which she gets baked into a cake and eaten.

Earlier this summer, she was joined on stage by Mark Ronson during her set at Glastonbury.

Check back at NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2019.