Hear King Princess and Mark Ronson’s cover of The Turtles’ ‘Happy Together’

For Tiffany & Co.’s latest campaign

King Princess has reunited with Mark Ronson, super-producer and founder of her label Zelig Records, for a cover of The Turtles’ ‘Happy Together’.

The pair previously collaborated on ‘Pieces Of Us’, a cut from Ronson’s latest record ‘Late Night Feelings’. Their remake of the 1967 Turtles hit was recorded for Tiffany & Co.’s latest campaign for its new line of fragrance, Tiffany & Love. Listen to King Princess and Ronson’s rendition of ‘Happy Together’ here:

The cover was released alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the recording process. King Princess – real name Mikaela Straus – and Ronson discuss how they added a touch of “New York” to The Turtles’ classic while still “honouring the original”.

“The thing about covering a song, it’s like opening up the back of a clock. You learn from it,” Ronson explains in the video. “For the Tiffany & Love campaign, we’re just trying to make a track that felt tough and cool.” Watch it below:

This isn’t the first time Tiffany & Co. has enlisted artists to remix classic love songs for its campaign. Last year, the luxury jewellery brand tapped Elle Fanning and A$AP Ferg for a cover of ‘Moon River’, a 1962 song made famous by Andy Williams.

Ronson’s Zelig Records released King Princess’ debut EP ‘Make My Bed’ last June. On October 25, she will release ‘Cheap Queen’, her highly anticipated full-length debut. Last month, she previewed ‘Prophet’, a new song from the forthcoming record.