Watch King Princess become a 3D avatar in video for new single ‘Only Time Makes It Human’

King Princess has shared her new song ‘Only Time Makes It Human’ — check out its accompanying video below.
Produced by King Princess and Mike Malchicoff with co-production from Mark Ronson, the track is the Brooklyn, NY artist’s first piece of new material since the conclusion of the campaign for her 2019 debut album ‘Cheap Queen’.
The Quinn Wilson-directed video for ‘Only Time Makes It Human’, which was animated by Pastelae, sees a 3D avatar of King Princess watching on as the real King Princess appears on a TV screen performing the song — you can see it below.
The track is the first new King Princess single release since ‘Ohio’, which was included on the deluxe edition of ‘Cheap Queen’ that arrived back in February.
King Princess will support Harry Styles next year on the European leg of his rescheduled world tour — you can see those dates below.
February 2021
12 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy
13 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy
15 – Wizink Centre, Madrid, Spain
19 – Stadhalle, Vienna, Austria
20 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany
22 – Arena, Budapest, Hungary
23 – O2 Arena Praha, Prague, Czech Republic
25 – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland
28 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
March 2021
1 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden
3 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
4 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany
6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany
8 – Accor Hotels Arena, Paris, France
9 – Sportpalais, Antwerp, Belgium
11 – Arena, Birmingham
13 – Arena, Manchester
16 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
17 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield
19 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
23 – O2 Arena, London
24 – O2 Arena, London
26 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands