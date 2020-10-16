Watch King Princess become a 3D avatar in video for new single ‘Only Time Makes It Human’

King Princess has shared her new song ‘Only Time Makes It Human’ — check out its accompanying video below.

Produced by King Princess and Mike Malchicoff with co-production from Mark Ronson, the track is the Brooklyn, NY artist’s first piece of new material since the conclusion of the campaign for her 2019 debut album ‘Cheap Queen’.

The Quinn Wilson-directed video for ‘Only Time Makes It Human’, which was animated by Pastelae, sees a 3D avatar of King Princess watching on as the real King Princess appears on a TV screen performing the song — you can see it below.

The track is the first new King Princess single release since ‘Ohio’, which was included on the deluxe edition of ‘Cheap Queen’ that arrived back in February.

King Princess will support Harry Styles next year on the European leg of his rescheduled world tour — you can see those dates below.

February 2021

12 – Unipol Arena, Bologna, Italy

13 – Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy

15 – Wizink Centre, Madrid, Spain

19 – Stadhalle, Vienna, Austria

20 – Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

22 – Arena, Budapest, Hungary

23 – O2 Arena Praha, Prague, Czech Republic

25 – Tauron Arena, Krakow, Poland

28 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

March 2021

1 – Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

3 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

4 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

6 – Mercedes Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

8 – Accor Hotels Arena, Paris, France

9 – Sportpalais, Antwerp, Belgium

11 – Arena, Birmingham

13 – Arena, Manchester

16 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

17 – FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield

19 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

23 – O2 Arena, London

24 – O2 Arena, London

26 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

27 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands