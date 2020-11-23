King Princess shares dynamic new single ‘PAIN’

King Princess has shared her latest single in the form of the dynamic and driving track ‘PAIN’. Take a listen below.

The single was co-produced with Mark Ronson, who teased on Twitter that an “incredible” video will be coming soon, along with a clip of himself dancing to the track.

“King Princess put out an amazing song today called “pain”. I co-produced it too. She also made an INCREDIBLE video coming soon but for now please enjoy this video of me dancing in a chair to this fabulous song,” he said.

https://t.co/OR9PifbBmh King Princess put out an amazing song today called "pain". I co-produced it too. She also made an INCREDIBLE video coming soon but for now please enjoy this video of me dancing in a chair to this fabulous song. pic.twitter.com/rdld39xHjL — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) November 23, 2020

The track appears a month after the single ‘Only Time Makes It Human’, which also featured co-production from Mark Ronson.

The Quinn Wilson-directed video for ‘Only Time Makes It Human’, which was animated by Pastelae, sees a 3D avatar of King Princess watching on as the real King Princess appears on a TV screen performing the song.

The track is the first new King Princess single release since ‘Ohio’, which was included on the deluxe edition of ‘Cheap Queen’ that arrived back in February.

Next year, meanwhile, King Princess will support Harry Styles next year on the European leg of his rescheduled world tour.