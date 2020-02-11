King Princess shares huge new song ‘Ohio’ from deluxe edition of ‘Cheap Queen’

King Princess has shared a six-minute new song ‘Ohio’ as she announces a deluxe reissue of her debut album ‘Cheap Queen’.

The fan-favourite track, which Mikaela Strauss has been playing live for the last year, is one of five unreleased songs set to feature on the new release, which arrives on Friday (February 14).

Alongside ‘Ohio’, the new deluxe edition will boast ‘All Dressed in White’, ‘Forget About It’, ‘Best Friend’ and ‘Back of a Cab’. Watch the video for ‘Ohio’ below.

The new version of the debut album comes ahead of a huge 2020 tour for King Princess in support of Harry Styles. The April tour comes to UK arenas, and includes two nights at London’s O2 Arena.

In a four-star review of ‘Cheap Queen’, NME’s Thomas Hobbs said the album boasted “anthems for young love from a pop great in the making.”

The review continued: “Overall it’s an assured debut that suggests a very bright future. If King Princess leans more heavily into gay ballroom culture with the next album, ditching the acoustic guitar for music that’s more urgent and funky, then we might just have another pop great on our hands.”

View the artwork and tracklisting for the deluxe edition of ‘Cheap Queen’ below.

01. Tough On Myself

02. Useless Phrases

03. Cheap Queen

04. Ain’t Together

05. Do You Wanna See Me Crying?

06. Homegirl

07. Prophet

08. Isabel’s Moment featuring Tobias Jesso Jr.

09. Trust Nobody

10. Watching My Phone

11. You Destroyed My Heart

12. Hit the Back

13. If You Think It’s Love

14. Back of a Cab

15. All Dressed

16. Forget About It

17. Best Friend

18 Ohio