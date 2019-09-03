King Princess shares new song ‘Ain’t Together’ featuring Father John Misty on drums

It's the latest single from Mikaela Strauss' upcoming album 'Cheap Queen'

King Princess has shared a new song, the latest preview of her debut album.

Mikaela Strauss announced details of the album, called ‘Cheap Queen’, last month, with the record due out in the autumn.

After being baked into a cake in her recent video for ‘Prophet’, Strauss has now shared new single ‘Ain’t Together’, which features drums from Father John Misty. Listen to it below.

Ain't Together

Alongside ‘Ain’t Together’ and ‘Prophet’, King Princess also recently released another new song, ‘Mary-Luiz (Plz Plz)’, a track inspired by a scene starring Meryl Streep in the recent second season of Big Little Lies.

‘Cheap Queen’ is set to come out on Mark Ronson‘s Zelig Records. The pair have a significant history, with the young singer becoming Ronson’s protege. At King Princess’ Glastonbury show this summer, Ronson guested, while dressed as King Princess.

Strauss then appeared on Ronson’s album ‘Late Night Feelings’, singing on the track ‘Pieces Of Us’.

Speaking to NME in a Radar interview last year, Strauss spoke about the seeds of her debut album and what we can expect from the record.

“If the EP [‘Make My Bed’] is me rejecting New York and going to LA, then this album’s a homecoming a little bit,” she said.

“It’s so many different parts of my life and all these different experiences I had throughout this year. All this shit happened and popped off – I finished signing and doing all this shit, and now I get to put this body of work out that is actually a little bit behind in time and I like that lag cos then I can look at it from the perspective of ‘Oh this is where I was there’ and I can appreciate it and then move on.”

King Princess cancelled her scheduled performances at Reading & Leeds last month due to illness.