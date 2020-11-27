King Princess has addressed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP‘, saying it’s “incredible” that women are reclaiming the sexual space traditionally occupied by male artists.

In this week’s Big Read interview with NME the musician (real name is Mikaela Straus) said she is fully behind such social shifts. “I think women talking about their glorious wet fucking pussies is incredible,” Straus said, citing ‘WAP’.

She continued: “How long have men being talking about their fucking huge dicks? All day [they talk] about how they’re gonna fucking pipe everybody in sight. That’s so normal. ‘My dick, my dick, my dick. My dick’s this, my dick’s gonna give it to you, my dick’s gonna…’ Duh!”

Straus explained that she has always “sexualised” herself, implying that she could only ever celebrate songs like ‘WAP’ (the song courted controversy when it was released earlier this year for its explicitly sexual lyrics). ”

“Rock’n’roll is about sex,” she said. “When you see somebody being raunchy, sexy and dirty and doing it of their own accord, it hits this point in some people that makes them feel uncomfortable, because it’s not the type of manicured sexuality we have been fed. I’ve always sexualised myself, and I don’t think very much about what men think about my sexuality; it doesn’t even occur to me. I don’t exist in a world, luckily, where I have to be like, ‘Can I show my titties today?’ I just do whatever the fuck I want. Nobody on my team is being like, ‘Hey – tone it down.’ Nobody would dare!”

Elsewhere in the interview the singer pressed on the importance of her music uniting straight and queer listeners. “I think my goal with my music is [for] the straightest motherfucker in the world and the gayest motherfucker [to sing] it at the same time, at the same concert.”

She explained that, even though she is genderqueer, she doesn’t think that permits her music to be labelled as such. “You don’t get to tell a group of artists – because of whatever they do in bed – that they should be in the same fuckin’ playlist. That doesn’t make any sense… I don’t want to be compared to gay people. I’ve said this before: ‘Put me in the ring with some straights and we’ll see what happens.’”

You can read the full cover story here.

King Princess recently shared the single, ‘Pain’, which is her second track co-produced with Mark Ronson. Her second album – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Cheap Queen’ – is currently being worked on, but no release date has been set.