Kings Of Convenience announce first album in 12 years and share new single ‘Rocky Trail’

Kings Of Convenience have announced the release of their first album in 12 years, and shared its lead single ‘Rocky Trail’.

The album, titled ‘Peace Or Love’, will be released on June 18 via EMI and will be the Norwegian duo’s first since 2009’s ‘Declaration Of Dependence’.

You can hear the delicate, acoustic-led new single below, along with a video featuring the band’s Erlend Øye and Eirik Glambek Bøe performing in a typically Scandanavian house.

“Another classic Eirik composition that skilfully ignores the verse-chorus-verse blueprint” said Øye of the new single. “It’s pop music, but not as we know it”.

The tracklisting for Peace Or Love is as follows:

1. Rumours

2. Rocky Trail

3. Comb My Hair

4. Angel

5. Love Is A Lonely Thing

6. Fever

7. Killers

8. Ask for Help

9. Catholic Country

10. Song About It

11. Washing Machine

The album was recorded over the last five years, with sessions taking place in five different cities.

To support the new release, Kings Of Convenience will play two shows at the Royal Festival Hall in London on September 26, with an afternoon matinee and an evening headline show.

In 2019, the duo provided an update on the long gap since their last studio album, saying that “the songs were written and even performed live, but when we tried to record it during 2016/2017 for a mixture of reasons the results just weren’t good enough […] 2018 was a charging battery year, and now we are planning to try again.”

In 2017, Bøe released his first album with his new band Kommode, titled ‘Analog Dance Music’.