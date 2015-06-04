Kings Of Leon to headline Sziget Festival

Band join Florence + The Machine, Interpol and Alt-J at Hungarian festival

Kings Of Leon have been announced as headliners for this year’s Sziget Festival.

The group join Florence + The Machine, Interpol, Alt-J, Robbie Williams, Marina And The Diamonds, The Maccabees, Jungle, Foals and MØ, among others, as performers at the Hungarian event in what will be a rare 2015 European appearance. KOL will be appearing on the main stage on Saturday, August 15.

The Nashville band released their last studio album, ‘Mechanical Bull’, in September 2013. Last year, drummer Nathan Followill hinted that they had been working on new material and promised that a follow-up LP would be “coming soon” but no official announcements have been made.

The band’s ‘Mechanical Bull’ world tour was disrupted earlier in 2014 when they were forced to cancel a number of live appearances following injuries sustained by Nathan Followill in a bus accident. Followill was hurt when a pedestrian “jumped in front” of their tourbus during their North American tour. He sustained broken ribs during the resulting emergency stop.