Kings Of Leon add Ireland date to summer 2020 tour

Kings Of Leon have added a Dublin show to their upcoming 2020 tour – you can see the updated schedule below.

The Nashville outfit, who released their last album ‘Walls’ in 2016, are due to return to the UK for a short run of shows in June and July.

After announcing stop-offs in London, Newcastle and Leeds last month, KOL have now announced that they will also be performing at Dublin’s RDS Arena on July 1.

Tickets for the new show will go on general sale at 8am this coming Friday (March 6).

While no new music has been announced as of yet, Kings Of Leon appeared to signal their next era by revamping their Instagram page last month.

The Caleb Followill-fronted group uploaded an in-studio shot of themselves seemingly at work on their next record, before sharing a new version of their band logo. You can see the latter post below.

The band’s first UK show is due to take place at London’s Finsbury Park on June 28. The likes of Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy and The Big Moon will appear as support, with more acts set to be announced soon.

Kings Of Leon’s headline dates will be followed by a headline performance at Newquay’s Boardmasters Festival, where they will top the bill alongside The 1975 and Skepta.

They’ll also play at Mad Cool 2020 in Madrid and Budapest’s Sziget Festival.

Kings Of Leon’s UK and Ireland 2020 tour dates are as follows:

Sun June 28 2020 – LONDON Finsbury Park

Wed July 01 2020 – DUBLIN RDS Arena

Tue July 07 2020 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE Utilita Arena

Wed July 08 2020 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Sat August 08 2020 – NEWQUAY Fistral Beach