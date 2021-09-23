Kings Of Leon add Irish shows to 2022 world tour

Kings Of Leon have added a series of Irish dates to their 2022 world tour plans, which run from this month until next summer.

The band are touring behind their most recent album, ‘When You See Yourself’, which came out back in March.

After announcing UK arena dates for 2022 earlier this week, the band have now added two Irish shows in the middle of the run.

The band will play Dublin’s 3Arena on June 24, before heading to Belfast for a show at the SSE Arena two days later. Their tour behind the new album begins today (September 23) in Mountain View, California.

See the band’s full UK and Irish touring schedule for 2022 below:

JUNE 2022

13 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

24 – Dublin, 3Arena (new show)

26 – Belfast, SSE Arena (new show)

28 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

29 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

JULY 2022

1 – London, The O2

5 – Manchester, AO Arena

It’s not clear yet whether the band’s Matthew Followill will appear at the 2022 UK and Irish dates. The guitarist announced back in July that he was set to take time away from the band following the birth of his and wife Johanna’s new baby.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Kings Of Leon announced that they’re planning to embark on a “historic” milestone by becoming the first band to send an NFT into space.

They were one of the first major music acts to embrace non-fungible token (NFT) sales, with their latest album being one of the first major records to also be released as a collection of digital NFTs. NFT sales of ‘When You See Yourself’ went on to generate $2million.

Reviewing the band’s latest album ‘When You See Yourself’, NME wrote: “If there was a hump between 2011’s dreary ‘Come Around Sundown’ and 2016’s poppy ‘WALLS’, they’re long past it now. We’ll be seeing the Kings for a long time to come – and if every next album is like this one, that’s a cause for celebration.”