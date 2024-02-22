Kings Of Leon announce 2024 world tour dates in London and North America

Kings Of Leon have announced a 2024 world tour with dates in London and North America.

The band – comprised of Caleb, Jared, Nathan and Mathew Followill – are set to embark on a string of live dates in support of their forthcoming ninth album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’.

They are set to play BST Hyde Park in London on June 30, with the likes of Paolo Nutini and The Vaccines performing as well along with other special guests who have yet to be announced.

From there, the band will then head off to the Moody Center in Austin Texas on August 14 to kick off the US leg of tour. The band will make their way through the states, making stops in major cities such as Houston, Fort Worth, Phoenix, Inglewood, Palm Springs, Berkley, Santa Barbra, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Toronto and Laval. Kings Of Leon will wrap up the tour on October 5 at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.

Tickets for the UK live date are set to go on general sale on Wednesday February 28 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.

A ticket pre-sale for the US tour dates will be available for those who register for it here starting February 28 at 10am local time. Any American Express cardholders will be available to purchase tickets starting on February 27 at 10am local time until February 29, at 11pm local time. General ticket sales will commence on Friday, March 1. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

Kings of Leon 2024 US/Canada and UK Tour Dates are:

JUNE

30 London BST Hyde Park

AUGUST

14 Austin, TX Moody Center

16 Houston, TX Toyota Center

17 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

20 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

22 Inglewood, CA Kia Forum

23 Palm Springs, CA Acrisure Arena

25 Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre*

26 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*

28 Portland, OR Moda Center

29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

31 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

SEPTEMBER

2 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

3 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

5 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

13 Huntsville, AL Orion Amphitheater

14 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J Brady Music Center

16 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

18 New York, NY Forest Hills Stadium

20 Washington, DC The Anthem

23 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

OCTOBER

1 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

2 Laval, QC Place Bell

5 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Kings Of Leon announced details of their forthcoming LP ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ today (February 22) and have released its lead single ‘Mustang’.

The upcoming LP – which is available for pre-order/pre-save here – will mark the band’s ninth full-length studio album, and comes as the follow-up to 2021’s ‘When You See Yourself’.

Set for release on May 10, the album is set to see the members cutting themselves loose of expectations, experimenting with their sound and, as the title suggests, having some fun. Recorded at Dark Horse Studio, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ was produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon, and sees Caleb Followill and co. return to their gritty origins, while all the while pushing their sound into new territory.

“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” Caleb said, while bandmate Nathan Followill agreed, adding: “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable… I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

As shared in a press release, the sound of the forthcoming album sees Kings Of Leon “unified in vision and purpose, freed from stress, and basking in an atmosphere of positivity”, and today they have shared the first taster of the LP in the form of lead single ‘Mustang’.

In other Kings Of Leon news, their last studio album,‘When You See Yourself’, was given a glowing four-star review from NME. “We’ll be seeing the Kings for a long time to come – and if every next album is like this one, that’s a cause for celebration,” it read.

More recently, they were announced as the headliners for the F1 British Grand Prix opening concert back in November, which is scheduled to take place at Silverstone on July 4. They’ll also make an appearance at Lollapalooza Brazil next month.