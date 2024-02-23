Kings Of Leon announce further 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates

Kings Of Leon have announced further UK and Ireland tour dates for 2024. Find ticket details below.

The newly-shared live shows come ahead of the band sharing details of their forthcoming ninth album ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ yesterday (February 22), and dropping the highly anticipated lead single ‘Mustang’.

Set for release on May 10, the LP comes as the follow-up to 2021’s ‘When You See Yourself’, and also saw the band announce a series of live shows for later this year.

Among the list of dates, one show in Europe was mentioned: a headline slot at the 2024 edition of BST Hyde Park in London. Taking place on June 30, they will be joined by the likes of Paolo Nutini, The Vaccines and more special guests set to be revealed at a later date. The remainder of the shows are set across North America.

Now, the band have today (February 23) shared details of more tour dates, set to take place across the UK and Ireland later this summer.

The new dates kick off towards the end of June, with an opening night at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on June 20. From there, Caleb Followill and Co. will play two more dates before the London festival appearance: one at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena (22) and one at Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol (23).

Following the slot at BST Hyde Park, Kings Of Leon will continue the tour with further stops in Glasgow (July 2), Dublin (6), Nottingham (8) and Manchester (10). During this time, the band will also perform as headliners for the F1 British Grand Prix opening concert at Silverstone on July 4, which was announced back in November.

Find a full list of UK and Ireland shows below, and visit here to buy tickets. General sale starts 9am GMT next Friday (March 1), although fans can pre-order the album from the band’s official store before 5pm on Tuesday 27th February to get early access.

Kings of Leon UK and Ireland tour dates 2024 are:

JUNE

20 –Leeds, First Direct Arena

22 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

23 – Bristol, Ashton Gate Stadium

30 – London, Hyde Park BST

JULY

2 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro Arena

4 – Silverstone, British F1 Grand Prix

6 – Dublin, Marley Park

8 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

10 – Manchester, Co-op Live Arena

As announced yesterday, the band’s new album is set to see the members cutting themselves loose of expectations, experimenting with their sound and, as the title suggests, having some fun.

Recorded at Dark Horse Studio, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’ was produced with new collaborator Kid Harpoon, and sees Caleb Followill and co. return to their gritty origins, while all the while pushing their sound into new territory.

“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” Caleb said, while bandmate Nathan Followill agreed, adding: “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable… I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”