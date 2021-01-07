Kings Of Leon announce long-awaited new album ‘When You See Yourself’

Kings Of Leon have announced their long-awaited eighth album ‘When You See Yourself’ and shared two brand new tracks.

The Nashville band have been teasing new music since the end of last year, with a flurry of snippets arriving on social media in the last week.

The four-piece announced the new record in a surprise t-shirt mailer that was sent to fans and revealed the tracklist and some of the album’s lyrics. ‘When You See Yourself’ is set for release on March 5 via RCA Records and was produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Coldplay).

New songs ‘The Bandit’ and ‘100,000 People’ accompanied the news – you can listen to both below now.

The tracklist for ‘When You See Yourself’ is as follows:

‘When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away’

‘The Bandit’

‘100,000 People’

‘Stormy Weather’

‘A Wave’

‘Golden Restless Age’

‘Time In Disguise’

‘Supermarket’

‘Claire And Eddie’

‘Echoing’

‘Fairytale’

It appears that the apparent titles shared on the various snippets teased by the group in recent days are not the songs’ real names. The tracks were thought to be called ‘Feel The Way You Do’, ‘Spin It Like We Can’, ‘Dancing In Your Head’ and more.

Kings Of Leon have also launched a new merch range on their website, with 100 percent of proceeds from the “Hero T-shirt” going to Live Nation’s Crew Nation relief fund, which helps live music crews struggling in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The shirt will be available to purchase until January 15 and can be viewed here.

‘When You See Yourself’ will arrive nearly four-and-a-half years after the band’s last album, 2016’s ‘WALLS’. In a four-star review, NME said: “Kings Of Leon were great as a cult band, and great as a stadium band. It doesn’t matter which they do, just as long as they do it with conviction. And here they sound more focused and alive than they have for a while.”