Kings Of Leon announce new UK arena dates for 2022

Kings Of Leon have announced a run of UK arena shows in support of their latest album ‘When You See Yourself’.

Two of the shows, in Leeds and Newcastle, constitute rescheduled gigs that had previously been announced but delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Original tickets for those shows remain valid.

The rest are entirely new dates that will mark the band’s first UK gigs since 2018. The full tour dates are below.

Kings Of Leon will play:

JUNE

13 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

28 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

29 – Newcastle,Utilita Arena

JULY

1 – London, The O2

5 – Manchester, AO Arena

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am BST this Friday (September 24). You can find them here.

It’s unclear whether or not the shows will feature the band’s Matthew Followill, who announced in July that he will be taking time away from the band following the birth of his and wife Johanna’s new baby.

Followill didn’t appear on the band’s recent leg of US dates, with touring member Timothy Deaux filling his place, and former touring member Chris Coleman returning to cover Deaux’s role.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Kings Of Leon announced that they’re planning to embark on a “historic” milestone by becoming the first band to send an NFT into space.

They were one of the first major music acts to embrace non-fungible token (NFT) sales, with their latest album being one of the first major records to also be released as a collection of digital NFTs. NFT sales of ‘When You See Yourself’ went on to generate $2million.