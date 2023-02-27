Kings Of Leon announce two huge UK outdoor shows in Wrexham

Kings Of Leon will be playing two huge outdoor shows in Wrexham over the late May Bank Holiday weekend.

The shows will take place at the Racecourse Ground, the world’s oldest international stadium still in use and the home of Wrexham AFC, the football club that is now owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The dates follow Kings of Leon‘s UK arena tour last year, which included two shows at London’s O2 Arena and marked the band’s first UK performances since headlining Reading and Leeds in 2018.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (March 3) at 9am, but Wrexham AFC season ticket holders and members will have access to a pre-sale. You can see the dates below and buy your tickets here.

MAY

27 – Wrexham, Racecourse Ground

28 – Wrexham, Racecourse Ground

Kings Of Leon last released an album, ‘When You See Yourself’, in March 2021. Last year, they told fans to “stay tuned” as they had begun working on new music. “It’s very exciting. I feel like I’m really nervous. It’s gonna be great,” said guitarist Matthew Followill in an Instagram video.

In a four-star review of ‘When You See Yourself’, NME wrote: “‘When You See Yourself’ sees the Kings marry their interests old and new, finally embracing the mature, laid-back versions of themselves. As Caleb says, the pouty bad boys of yesteryear are long gone.

“It makes sense when you consider the band’s chronology: it was with their fourth album, the moody ‘Only By The Night’, that things skyrocketed for Kings Of Leon, with ubiquitous hits ‘Sex On Fire’ and ‘Use Somebody’ finally connecting with fans in the US. Now, with record number eight, they’ve bottled everything learned on the road in the three (slightly more underwhelming) albums since, while still reconnecting with the best parts of what made the world love these boisterous, unruly rockers in the first place.”