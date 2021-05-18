Kings Of Leon announce US 2021 tour beginning in August

Kings Of Leon have announced a nationwide tour of America set to kick off in August of this year.
The tour, which will see the band play 26 shows in 25 cities, is in support of their latest album, ‘When You See Yourself’.
Kings Of Leon will be playing shows until early October, including two nights at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater and a set at Eddie Vedder‘s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California.
‘When You See Yourself’ is the band’s first album in five years, following on from the release of 2016’s ‘Walls’. It was also the band’s sixth consecutive album to hit Number One on the UK charts, a streak that began with 2007’s ‘Because Of The Times’.
In a four-star review, NME‘s Ella Kemp said of ‘When You See Yourself’: “Kings Of Leon spend the whole album toying with what fans might expect – and clearly have great fun doing so.
“If there was a hump between 2011’s dreary ‘Come Around Sundown’ and 2016’s poppy ‘WALLS’, they’re long past it now. We’ll be seeing the Kings for a long time to come – and if every next album is like this one, that’s a cause for celebration.”
The band originally sold their album as a non-fungible token (NFT), ultimately generating over £1.4million ($2million) in sales. The album was one of the first major records to be released as a collection of NFTs upon its release back in March.
Tickets for Kings Of Leon’s US tour go on sale 10am local time on Friday May 21.
Kings Of Leon’s 2021 US tour dates are:
AUGUST
3 – West Palm Beach, iThink Financial Amphitheater
5 – Tampa, Credit Union Amphitheater
7 – Atlanta, Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
8 – Raleigh, Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
10 – Charlotte, PNC Music Pavilion
12 – Nashville, Ascend Amphitheater
13 – Nashville, Ascend Amphitheater
15 – Clarkston, DTE Energy Music Theatre
17 – Bridgeport, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
19 – Cuyahoga Falls, Blossom Music Center
20 – Tinley Park, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI
22 – Noblesville, Ruoff Music Center
24 – Columbia, Merriweather Post Pavilion
25 – Wantagh, Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
27 – Mansfield, Xfinity Center
29 – Cincinatti, Riverbend Music Center
SEPTEMBER
3 – Snowmass Village, Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
15 – Austin, Germania Insurance Amphitheater
17 – Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
18 – The Woodlands, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
21 – Los Angeles, The Forum
23 – Mountain View, Shoreline Amphitheater
24 – Dana Point, Ohana Festival
OCTOBER
1 – Auburn, White River Amphitheater
3 – Ridgefield, Sunlight Supply Amphitheater