Kings Of Leon, George Ezra and Disclosure to headline Boardmasters 2022

Kings Of Leon, George Ezra and Disclosure have been announced to headline next year’s Boardmasters festival.

Cornwall’s surf and music event will return between August 10-14 and pre-sale tickets will go on sale tomorrow (October 28) at 10am BST before tickets go on general sale at 5pm BST on Friday (October 29). They can be purchased here.

Topping the bill on the Friday evening (August 12) will be George Ezra, with Disclosure and Kings Of Leon closing Saturday (August 13) and Sunday (August 14) respectively.

Advertisement

The headliners will be joined by the likes of Bastille, Sam Fender, IDLES, Declan McKenna, Freya Ridings, Tom Grennan, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Joy Crookes.

🌊Your first wave of #Boardmasters2022 acts is here, including all three headliners! 🙌 👉Presale tix go on sale at 10am on 28 Oct – you have until midnight tonight to sign up & get exclusive access at https://t.co/AbWol9tJWz 👉General onsale tickets go live at 10am on 29 Oct! pic.twitter.com/gWkPi0PuH5 — Boardmasters (@boardmasters) October 27, 2021

This year’s bash returned following a two-year absence (the 2020 instalment was scrapped due to the coronavirus crisis, while severe weather caused a last-minute cancellation in 2019).

It was headlined by Foals, Gorillaz and Jorja Smith alongside Sam Fender, Loyle Carner, Blossoms, Slowthai, The Kooks, Jamie xx, Beabadoobee, The Big Moon, Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Alfie Templeman and Georgia.

In a four-star review of this year’s Boardmasters, NME said: “This year’s festival – like many finally going ahead – oozes togetherness and inspires a genuine camaraderie amongst the legions of music fans who walk in as strangers, but leave as friends (or at the very least, newly followed social media acquaintances). It’s a kinship helped along by the festival’s sense of community; on-site, you’ll find everything from pubs and tea rooms to a wellbeing haven and fairground.

“And on the music side of things, the variety at Boardmasters seems endless, too, with rock bands, rappers, singer-songwriters, pop stars, indie bands, DJs, and so much more; if you can’t find something you like here, it’s probably fair to say you might need to update your Spotify playlist.”

Advertisement

Boardmasters 2022 takes place at Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach, Newquay.