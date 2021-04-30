Kings Of Leon hail NFTs as “way of the future” as they perform at NFL Draft

Kings Of Leon have hailed NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) as “the way of the future” during an appearance on the NFL draft.
It comes after the band became one of the first acts to release their latest album, ‘When You See Yourself’, as an NFT, which generated $2 million.
Speaking to Billboard before their performance at Cleveland’s Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Nathan Followill said: “I think it’s the way of the future, not only for music but you’re seeing sport cards in the form of NFTs, artists putting their work through NFT.
“So not just for music, but for art and I think it will definitely have a place.”
The band also confirmed that they are giving a “significant” chunk of proceeds from NFTs to Live Nation’s Crew Nation fund, which was set up to support workers in the music industry who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can see footage from their performance below, where the band delivered the live debut of new tracks ‘Echoing’, ‘Stormy Weather’ and ‘The Bandit’.
KINGS OF LEON! 😍 #NFLDraft #NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/qkGkKuoMc1
— NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) April 30, 2021
The band previously scored their sixth UK Number One with ‘When You See Yourself’ last month.
In a four-star review, NME said of ‘When You See Yourself’: “Kings Of Leon spend the whole album toying with what fans might expect – and clearly have great fun doing so.”