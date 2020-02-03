Kings of Leon announce huge outdoor London show and UK arena dates

Kings of Leon have announced a trio of UK tour dates, including a huge outdoor show in London — check out details of the gigs below.

The four-piece will return to the capital for what will be their first London show in three years, with a pair of arena dates in Newcastle and Leeds also confirmed.

Kings of Leon will play in London’s Finsbury Park on June 28 at the top of a stacked bill, with the likes of Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy and The Big Moon all set to support — with more acts set to be announced soon.

KoL will follow that Finsbury Park show with gigs at the Newcastle Utilita Arena on July 7 and Leeds First Direct Arena on July 8.

Tickets for all three of the shows go on sale this Friday (February 7) at 9am, and you’ll be able to get them here. Finsbury Park tickets are priced at £69.50 plus booking fee for general admission (VIP tickets are also available), while the arena dates are priced from £45 plus booking fee.

Kings of Leon will be among the acts to play at Mad Cool Festival 2020 in Madrid later this summer.