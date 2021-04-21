Kings Of Leon, Machine Gun Kelly and Black Pumas will perform live at this year’s NFL draft in Cleveland, Ohio.

The league announced its musical acts for the second and third days of the draft, which returns after a year away due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NFL draft takes place between April 29 and May 1.

As the Associated Press reports, a huge stage has been constructed at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the the three-day event.

Kings Of Leon will help kick off the draft on April 29. Black Pumas, whose self-titled debut album was nominated as album of the year at the 2021 Grammy Awards, will perform after the third round is completed on April 30. Machine Gun Kelly is then set to close the festivities on May 1.

In other news, Kings Of Leon were recently reported to have generated $2million from NFT sales of their new album, ‘When You See Yourself’.

The band’s new album, which was released last month, is one of the first major records to also be released as a collection of digital NFTs – a form of cryptocurrency asset – with each unique token containing exclusive album artwork and limited edition ‘Golden Eye’ vinyl.

A spokesperson for the band confirmed the amount, which includes over $500,000 that the band have donated to Live Nation’s Crew Nation fund to support live music crews during the coronavirus pandemic.

