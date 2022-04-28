Kings of Leon announce rescheduled Australian tour for late 2022

Kings Of Leon will return to Australia in late 2022, following the indefinite postponement of their planned tour earlier this year.

The tour – in support of the band’s 2021 album ‘When You See Yourself’ – will now take place between late October and early November. In addition to their planned shows in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth, the band will now also appear at the Sporting Precinct in Mildura – a regional city in the northwest of Victoria. A full list of dates are available below.

In a press statement, lead vocalist and guitarist Caleb Followill expressed his excitement at the band’s return to Australia for the first time since 2013. “As a band, we feed off the energy our audiences bring,” he said.

“The last time we toured Australia, the atmosphere was electric. We can’t wait to get back down there and perform for you all again.”

Kings Of Leon began touring in support of ‘When You See Yourself’ last year – sans lead guitarist Matthew Followill, who is sitting out touring the album to spend time with his newborn daughter. The tour was cancelled partway through, however, following the death of Betty Ann Followill – the mother of Caleb, drummer Nathan and bassist Jared Followill, and the aunt of Matthew.

The band returned to live performances in December 2021, and have also reportedly been at work on their ninth studio album.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, with the exception of Mildura – which will go on sale next Tuesday (May 3) at noon local time.

Kings Of Leon’s ‘When You See Yourself’ Australian tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Saturday 29 – Mildura, Sporting Precinct

Monday 31 – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena

NOVEMBER

Wednesday 2 – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 – Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Wednesday 9 – Perth, RAC Arena