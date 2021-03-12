Kings Of Leon have scored their sixth UK Number One with ‘When You See Yourself’, it has been confirmed.

The Nashville band released their latest album last week (March 5) and have now kept up their perfect record of hitting the top spot on every album since 2007’s ‘Because Of The Times’.

According to the Official Charts Company, ‘When You See Yourself’ was the most-purchased album of the week on CD, digital download and vinyl. A huge 65 percent of its first week sales also came from physical formats.

In the midweek update, the band were revealed to be outselling the rest of the UK’s top five albums combined. On March 8, they had a lead of over 10,000 units over their nearest competition.

Kings Of Leon top the Official UK Albums Chart ahead of Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ at Number Two. Other new entries include Zara Larsson’s ‘Poster Girl’ at Number 12 and Arab Strap’s first new album in 15 years, ‘As Days Get Dark’, at Number 14.

In a four-star review, NME said of ‘When You See Yourself’: “Kings Of Leon spend the whole album toying with what fans might expect – and clearly have great fun doing so.

“If there was a hump between 2011’s dreary ‘Come Around Sundown’ and 2016’s poppy ‘WALLS’, they’re long past it now. We’ll be seeing the Kings for a long time to come – and if every next album is like this one, that’s a cause for celebration.”

Meanwhile, in the singles chart, Olivia Rodrigo holds onto the top spot for a ninth week with ‘Drivers License’. Beneath her, Nathan Evans’ viral TikTok sea shanty ‘Wellerman’ is at Number Two, while Drake makes a new entry at Number Four with ‘What’s Next’.