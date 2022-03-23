Kings Of Leon announce special guests for 2022 UK tour

Kings Of Leon have announced the support acts for their 2022 UK headline tour – find tickets here.

The Nashville band will return to these shores this summer in support of their eighth studio album, ‘When You See Yourself’, which came out in March 2021.

KOL are set to begin the stint at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on June 13 before visiting Leeds (June 14), Glasgow (28), Newcastle (29), London (July 1 and 2) and Manchester (5).

Advertisement

Further shows in Dublin (June 24) and Belfast (26) were added to the run last September.

Today (March 23) it’s been confirmed that Inhaler and The Snuts will join the Followill clan as special guests at select dates of the upcoming tour.

Inhaler will open for the group in Birmingham and Manchester, while The Snuts are scheduled to perform in Glasgow, Newcastle and at the first London concert on July 1.

“It’s an honour for us to be supporting @KingsOfLeon this summer,” Inhaler wrote on Twitter. “One of the bands that soundtracked our childhoods and truly one of our all time favourite rock’n’roll groups. What a year this is turning out to be.”

During a Big Read cover interview with NME last March, Kings Of Leon spoke of their desire to head back out on the road post-COVID lockdown.

Advertisement

“I want to go out there and live to the fullest, and really drink it in and enjoy every moment of it this time,” frontman Caleb explained. “And hopefully, we’ll still be saying that 20 years from now.”

You can see Kings Of Leon’s full UK and Ireland 2022 tour schedule below and find any remaining tickets here.



Kings Of Leon will play:

JUNE

13 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

24 – Dublin, 3Arena

26 – Belfast, SSE Arena

28 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

29 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

JULY

1 – London, The O2

2 – London, The O2

5 – Manchester, AO Arena

Meanwhile, Kings Of Leon are due to headline Boardmasters 2022 alongside George Ezra and Disclosure. The band will also top the bill at this year’s Mad Cool Festival, which returns to Madrid in July.