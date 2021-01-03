Kings Of Leon tease another new song, ‘Dancing In Your Head’

Kings Of Leon have shared a teaser previewing yet another new song – listen to a snippet of ‘Dancing In Your Head’ below.

The band, who haven’t released any official new material since 2016’s ‘Walls’, teased the imminent release of two new songs called ‘Must Catch The Bandit’ and ‘Feel The Way You Do’ this week.

Now, they’ve shared a teaser of ‘Dancing In Your Head’ on Instagram. The other two teased tracks will arrive next week (January 7) though no release date has yet been shared for the newest song.

Advertisement

Listen to it below.

“Blame it on the holiday ‘cheer’, but I just feel like sharing,” the band’s bassist Jared Followill tweeted on Christmas Day (December 25) when sharing the first teasers.

He added: “@kingsofleon tweeted ‘the w8 is nearly over’ TEN MONTHS ago. Enough,” hinting that the band’s eighth album is on the horizon.

Despite no official releases arriving in the last four years, in March the band shared a live recording of a new song called ‘Going Nowhere’. The performance was recorded in their hometown of Nashville and featured only frontman Caleb Followill on acoustic guitar.

Meanwhile, Kings Of Leon were due to play their first London show since 2017 this summer, but were forced to cancel it by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Reviewing the band’s last album, 2016’s ‘Walls’, NME wrote: “The Followills have remembered how much they like giant choruses and on ‘Walls’ have written 10 of them.

“‘Walls’ just feels fresh. Kings Of Leon were great as a cult band, and great as a stadium band. It doesn’t matter which they do, just as long as they do it with conviction. And here they sound more focused and alive than they have for a while.”