Kings Of Leon tease new song ‘Must Catch The Bandit’

Kings Of Leon have teased the imminent release of a new song, titled ‘Must Catch The Bandit’.

The band haven’t released any official new material for four years, with their last release coming in the 2016 album ‘Walls’.

“Blame it on the holiday ‘cheer’, but I just feel like sharing,” bassist Jared Followill tweeted yesterday (December 25). “@kingsofleon tweeted ‘the w8 is nearly over’ TEN MONTHS ago. Enough.

“If you were promised new Kings music in 2 weeks, would you forgive us? Could you?”

He then attempted to add a clip of the track in a follow-up tweet, but joked “Assembly required for this Christmas present” when the video ended up appearing as a link instead.

“Big brother fixed it for you,” replied drummer Nathan Followill, embedding a video of a hand developing individual photos of the band soundtracked by a clip of the forthcoming song. Watch that video below now.

Despite no official releases arriving in the last four years, in March the band shared a live recording of a new song called ‘Going Nowhere’. The performance was recorded in their hometown of Nashville and featured only frontman Caleb Followill on acoustic guitar.

Meanwhile, Kings Of Leon were due to play their first London show since 2017 this summer, but were forced to cancel it by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The US band would have headlined Finsbury Park on June 28, with support meant to come from Courteeners, Cage The Elephant, Inhaler, Soccer Mommy and The Big Moon. Announcing the cancellation in May, promoter Festival Republic said they were “working hard” with Kings Of Leon to arrange a new show.