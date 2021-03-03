Kings Of Leon to release new album ‘When You See Yourself’ as an NFT

Kings Of Leon are set to release their new album ‘When You See Yourself’ in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT).

Caleb Followill and co. will share a new collection dubbed ‘NFT Yourself’ this Friday (March 5) to coincide with the arrival of their eighth studio effort.

The NFT format is a type of cryptocurrency, with each unique token containing artwork, tickets, music and other forms of content.

Advertisement

According to a press release, KOL’s NFT collection (available via YellowHeart) will harness “the power of the band’s music and their new album visuals to deconstruct, degenerate, and distort iconic band symbols and photography”.

Fans will see a “stunning reimagination” of the group’s work through the NFT series, which has been created in collaboration with Kings Of Leon’s longtime creative partner Night After Night.

The collection, made up of three tokens, boasts 25 unique pieces including a limited-edition ‘Golden Eye’ vinyl as well as the chance to win one of six ‘Golden Ticket’ live experiences for KOL’s upcoming tour. Every source photograph was shot by lead guitarist Matthew Followill or Casey McGrath, the Creative Director for Night After Night.

Proceeds from two of the available NFTs – the $50 (£36) album and the highest-priced ‘Bandit Wave #2’ tickets – will go towards Live Nation’s Crew Nation fund, which is offering support to touring workers affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“We approached the release of ‘When You See Yourself’ in such an analogue way, from the band’s approach in the studio to shooting everything on film and went as far as literally pulling out the scotch tape and glue sticks, and dry transfer lettering,” McGrath explained.

Advertisement

“To approach ‘NFT YOURSELF’ with a digital art mindset sent electricity through the work. For those in the space that understand, they’ll appreciate the techniques of audio-generated imaging, pose detection and pixel morphing that we used to create this collectable art.

“For those that don’t, we hope they’ll appreciate the undeniable power and emotion that results from the collision of analogue and digital.”

Last month, Grimes auctioned off 10 exclusive pieces of NFT crypto art – dubbed WarNymph Collection Vol.1 – over a 48-hour period.

‘When You See Yourself’, which follows on from 2017’s ‘Walls’, has been previewed with the songs ‘Echoing’, ‘The Bandit’ and ‘100,000 People’.