Kings Of Leon’s Followill brothers mourn the death of their mother, Betty Ann

Kings Of Leon‘s Followill brothers have said goodbye to their mother, Betty Ann Murphy, who died overnight.

Murphy’s passing comes just a day after the brothers – Caleb, Nathan and Jared – announced they would be cancelling a series of shows to spend time with their mother following a “medical crisis”.

Taking to Instagram, the band said: “Our mother, who many of our fans know and love, has been dealing with a medical crisis for the last several weeks and while it has been hard to take the stage each night, it has been the love and energy from you, our fans, that has gotten us through.

“Just before taking the stage at The Forum we learned she took a turn for the worse. It was a hard show to get through, but you held us up that night in a way we will never forget.”

Last night (September 24), eldest brother Nathan shared the sad news of the trio’s mother passing, posting to his Instagram a photo of them together when he was a baby. “My heart is broken,” its caption read. “My beautiful mother and biggest fan has passed on from this life and into the next.

“Hug your mother’s extra tight tonight. I love you forever mama. Rest easy.”

Nathan shared a heart-wrenching post to his Twitter soon after, writing: “You are finally at peace and on your next journey. I will feel your kiss in every breeze and your wink from every ray of sunshine.”

Your Nathan — nathan followill (@doctorfollowill) September 24, 2021

His youngest brother, Jared, also shared a tribute to his Instagram, posting a series of photos of their mother over the years with various family members. Jared’s post read: “My mom was always so proud of us. She let everybody know it. Would always post pictures of us.

“You were a better mama and grandmother than any of us deserved.”