Kirk Hammett has said he was “surprised” by how much of Metallica fan Kurt Cobain was.

Speaking to Classic Rock Magazine, Hammett looked back on the release of ‘The Black Album’ (1991) and its subsequent impact as the record nears its 30th anniversary (Nirvana released their seminal second album ‘Nevermind’ that same year).

“Kurt Cobain came to one of our shows in Seattle, on the Black Album tour,” he said. “I knew Kurt kind of well, and I hung out with him quite a bit. He was a pretty big Metallica fan. I was surprised at how much of a Metallica fan he was.

“Rock radio embracing our sound – our heaviness – helped the whole grunge thing take hold. Not long after The Black Album’ came out, Nirvana put out ‘Nevermind’. I like to think we had something to do with the acceptance of Nirvana.”

Hammett went on to describe ‘The Black Album’ as “a cultural force in itself”, adding: “As much as modern culture changes and morphs, there’s something within that album that continues to resonate around the world.