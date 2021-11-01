KISS announce 2022 edition of ‘Kiss Kruise’

KISS have shared details of the 2022 edition of their ‘Kiss Kruise’ tour.

The veteran rock band are currently on the 10th edition, which sees them perform to fans aboard a cruise ship’s pool deck over a few days. Next year’s mission from Los Angeles to the Mexican city of Cabo San Lucas will take place from October 29 to November 3 [via Blabbermouth].

Gene Simmons, bassist and co-lead vocalist with KISS, told The New York Post last month that fans needed to be vaccinated against COVID in order to attend this year’s event.

The news follows KISS cancelling their Las Vegas residency, which they were due to begin next month.

KISS were set to take to the stage at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino from December 27 until February 2022. It would follow a previous run at The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel And Casino in 2014.

Now, it appears that the run will no longer take place, with ticket links from Caesars Entertainment and Ticketmaster looking to be no longer active. Fans who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster have been notified that the shows are cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Zappos Theater told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that that “soft ticket sales” are reportedly to blame, and ticketholders will be notified of how to receive a refund by their ticket provider. KISS are yet to make an official statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, last month Simmons managed to avoid a fall on stage after a descending platform malfunctioned at the start of the band’s show in Tampa, Florida.