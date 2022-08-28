KISS announce deluxe ‘Creatures Of The Night’ reissue to celebrate 40th anniversary

KISS have announced a deluxe reissue of their 10th studio album, ‘Creatures Of The Night’, set to arrive on November 18 in belated celebration of its 40th anniversary.

Alongside a slew of merchandise, KISS will release the 40th anniversary edition of ‘Creatures Of The Night’ in five versions. There’ll be a single-disc CD and vinyl pressing – which will both feature a newly remastered mix of the original nine-track album – as well as a deluxe edition (over two CDs or three vinyl records) with an additional nine demos, rarities and outtakes, and seven tracks recorded live on the 1982/83 ‘Creatures’ tour.

Rounding out the slate will be a “super deluxe” edition spread across five CDs, featuring a total of 103 tracks (75 of which are previously unreleased). Priced at a stonking $300 US dollars (£255), that release will include 34 tracks classed as demos, rarities and/or outtakes, 18 live tracks from the ‘Creatures’ tour and six pulled from other shows that KISS played around that time, and seven tracks of sound effects used during the ‘Creatures’ tour.

Alongside the announcement, KISS shared a previously unreleased outtake from the album titled ‘Betrayed’. Have a listen to that below, then find pre-orders for the album here.

The iconic glam-metallers released ‘Creatures Of The Night’ on October 13, 1982. It spawned three singles – ‘I Love It Loud’, ‘Killer’ and the title track – received positive reviews upon its release and, coming in at Number 45, charted significantly higher its predecessor, 1981’s ‘Music From The Elder’ (which peaked at Number 75).

Earlier this week, Paul Stanley said he’s not interested in writing new KISS music because it will “never compete with the past”. It comes after Gene Simmons said he anticipates the band continuing “in ways even I haven’t thought of” after its current line-up stops touring.

The band announced back in 2018 that they would embark on one massive final tour, before hanging up their iconic costumes, with Simmons saying they were retiring out of “self-respect” and because of the “love” for their fans. In a recent interview, though, Simmons hinted at a significant extension to the farewell tour, promising that KISS will take the show to 100 more cities before they finally retire.