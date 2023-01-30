KISS announce support act for final UK tour

KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer.

The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.

Bassist and co-vocalist Gene Simmons said in 2018 that they were retiring out of “self-respect” and because of the “love” for their fans, although he hinted recently at a significant extension to the farewell tour, promising that KISS would take their show to 100 more cities before retiring.

In June and July of 2023, the final ever KISS gigs in the UK will take place, beginning in Plymouth with a stadium show at Home Park before a host of other arena shows around the country.

Of the farewell gigs, KISS said: “All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years.

“This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

Now, the band have revealed that they will be joined on their final UK tour by Welsh ragga-metallers Skindred on support. London rockers The Wild Things will open the tour for them.

Benji Webb, Skindred’s ground-breaking frontman, said of the support slot: “BOOM! Opportunities do not come much bigger than sharing a stage with the ultimate Rock n Roll Legends that are KISS.

“All in, Skindred are super hyped and excited to be on this bill adding to the party spirit, what a thrill! Let’s rock ‘n roll all night and party every day. Bring it on!”

See the full list of KISS’ 2023 UK tour dates below. Any remaining tickets are on sale here.

KISS’ 2023 UK tour:

JUNE

03 – Plymouth, Home Park

05 – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

06 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

JULY

05 – London, The O2

07 – Manchester, AO Arena

08 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

In an interview last year, Simmons said that he anticipates KISS continuing “in ways even I haven’t thought of” after the current line-up stops touring.

In an appearance on Dean Delray’s Let There Be Talk podcast, Simmons added that he anticipates there to be a long future ahead of KISS. He also discussed where their last ever show might take place.

“We don’t know if it’s [going to be in] New York. I have good reasons why it should be, but the important thing is when it’s the last show, it’ll be the last show,” Simmons said.

“KISS the touring band will stop. But the touring band. KISS will continue in other ways. I have no problems with four deserving 20-year-olds sticking the makeup back on and hiding their identity.”

As well as the UK gigs, the band also plan to reschedule their Las Vegas residency that was cancelled late last year.