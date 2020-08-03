Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down to headline Download 2021

Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down have been announced as headliners for next year’s Download Festival.
Next year’s bash will take place on June 4-6, 2021 at Donington Park, Leicestershire and will also include a raft of other heavyweight acts such as Deftones, Korn, The Distillers, Steel Panther, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, The Darkness, Black Veil Brides, Creeper and Alestorm.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (August 7) and are available here. You can view the full line up below.
Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down were due to headline in 2020 but the metal festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Biffy Clyro will now headline instead of Iron Maiden for their first headline slot at the festival since 2017 and they will be performing tracks from their forthcoming album of ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, which is out on August 14.
They said: “We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021! It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again! Fuck on!”
The full lineup so far for Download 2021 is:
Kiss
Biffy Clyro
System Of A Down
A.A. Williams
A Day To Remember
Airbourne
Alestorm
Anchor Lane
Baroness
Blackout Problems
Black Veil Brides
Bleed From Within
Blues Pills
Bokassa
Bush
Cellar Door Moon Crow
Cemetery Sun
Control The Storm
Creeper
Daughtry
Dead Label
Dead Posey
Deftones
Dirty Honey
Dying Fetus
Electric Wizard
Employed To Serve
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gender Roles
Gojira
Haken
Hatari
Higher Power
Holding Absence
Hot Milk
Killswitch Engage
Kill The Lights
KORN
Jamie Lenman
JJ Wilde
Joyous Wolf
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Lotus Eater
Marianas Trench
Mastodon
Modern Error
Myles Kennedy & Company
Obituary
Of Mice & Men
Phoxjaw
P.O.D.
Poppy
Powerwolf
Press Club
Rise Against
Sepultura
Skillet
Sleep Token
Spiritbox
Steel Panther
Stone Broken
Temples On Mars
Tempt
Theory
The Darkness
The Distillers
The Faim
The Hara
The Pretty Reckless
The Wildhearts
Those Damn Crows
Tiny Moving Parts
Twin Temple
Volbeat
Wage War
Wargasm
Wayward Sons
Will Haven
Instead of staging this year’s event, a virtual Download Festival was screened with hours of footage from previous events.
Download Festival organiser Andy Copping said of the announcement of the 2021 lineup: “2020 has been a tough year for us all, and we were beyond gutted not to be able to experience Download Festival with you all.
“We gave you Download TV to reflect on memories of the past, and what the festival means to all of us. Download 2021 is going to be something special and go down in the history books as when the Download family reunited. We’re going to be working hard behind the scenes to make Download 2021 an unforgettable experience and a celebration of the festival we all love.”