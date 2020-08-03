Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down to headline Download 2021

Kiss, Biffy Clyro and System Of A Down have been announced as headliners for next year’s Download Festival.

Next year’s bash will take place on June 4-6, 2021 at Donington Park, Leicestershire and will also include a raft of other heavyweight acts such as Deftones, Korn, The Distillers, Steel Panther, Frank Carter And The Rattlesnakes, The Darkness, Black Veil Brides, Creeper and Alestorm.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (August 7) and are available here. You can view the full line up below.

Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down were due to headline in 2020 but the metal festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biffy Clyro will now headline instead of Iron Maiden for their first headline slot at the festival since 2017 and they will be performing tracks from their forthcoming album of ‘A Celebration Of Endings’, which is out on August 14.

They said: “We can’t wait to return to headline Download in 2021! It’s a highlight of the festival calendar and a big part of our history as a band. Headlining in 2017 was special and now it’s time to celebrate again! Fuck on!”

The full lineup so far for Download 2021 is:

Kiss

Biffy Clyro

System Of A Down

A.A. Williams

A Day To Remember

Airbourne

Alestorm

Anchor Lane

Baroness

Blackout Problems

Black Veil Brides

Bleed From Within

Blues Pills

Bokassa

Bush

Cellar Door Moon Crow

Cemetery Sun

Control The Storm

Creeper

Daughtry

Dead Label

Dead Posey

Deftones

Dirty Honey

Dying Fetus

Electric Wizard

Employed To Serve

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gender Roles

Gojira

Haken

Hatari

Higher Power

Holding Absence

Hot Milk

Killswitch Engage

Kill The Lights

KORN

Jamie Lenman

JJ Wilde

Joyous Wolf

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Lotus Eater

Marianas Trench

Mastodon

Modern Error

Myles Kennedy & Company

Obituary

Of Mice & Men

Phoxjaw

P.O.D.

Poppy

Powerwolf

Press Club

Rise Against

Sepultura

Skillet

Sleep Token

Spiritbox

Steel Panther

Stone Broken

Temples On Mars

Tempt

Theory

The Darkness

The Distillers

The Faim

The Hara

The Pretty Reckless

The Wildhearts

Those Damn Crows

Tiny Moving Parts

Twin Temple

Volbeat

Wage War

Wargasm

Wayward Sons

Will Haven

Instead of staging this year’s event, a virtual Download Festival was screened with hours of footage from previous events.

Download Festival organiser Andy Copping said of the announcement of the 2021 lineup: “2020 has been a tough year for us all, and we were beyond gutted not to be able to experience Download Festival with you all.

“We gave you Download TV to reflect on memories of the past, and what the festival means to all of us. Download 2021 is going to be something special and go down in the history books as when the Download family reunited. We’re going to be working hard behind the scenes to make Download 2021 an unforgettable experience and a celebration of the festival we all love.”