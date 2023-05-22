KISS cancel opening show of their 2023 UK tour

KISS have cancelled the opening show of their 2023 UK headline tour.

The band announced a run of six dates on these shores last December as part of their ‘End Of The Road’ world tour. Scheduled for this summer, the concerts are billed as Gene Simmons and co’s last-ever live appearances together in the United Kingdom.

KISS had been set to begin the stint at the Home Park stadium in Plymouth next Saturday (June 3). However, a statement on the venue’s website has now confirmed that the gig has been shelved.

“Sadly, KISS and Robomagic, the show’s promoter, have today announced that they are having to cancel the opening night of the upcoming KISS UK tour,” it read.

Organisers went on to cite “travel, equipment and logistical complications” as the reasons for the cancellation.

“Tickets can be refunded or exchanged for other UK shows,” the statement added. Fans have been directed to contact their point of purchase for further information.

The message continued: “Home Park are disappointed but understand the logistical constraints and wish the band all the best for the rest of the tour.”

A spokesperson for the venue said: “We are really sorry to hear that Kiss can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer.”

The UK leg of KISS’ ‘End Of The Road’ tour now comprises five dates, including a show at The O2 in London. See the full itinerary below, and buy any remaining tickets here.

JUNE

05 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham,

06 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

JULY

05 – The O2, London

07 – AO Arena, Manchester

08 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow