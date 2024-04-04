KISS’ catalogue, brand name and IP acquired by Pophouse

KISS’ catalogue, brand name and IP have been acquired by the Swedish entertainment and music investment firm, Pophouse.

Announced today (April 4), the global entertainment and music investment firm has announced that it has concluded an agreement with the rock veterans – acquiring their music catalogue, brand name, trademarks and likeness, which includes their signature face paint designs.

The deal and partnership agreement have been done to help further develop and expand KISS’ legacy globally, as well as preserve their image and music for generations to come.

Pophouse is an investment firm known for its development of brand-building activities across the music and entertainment sphere, including the groundbreaking ABBA Voyage show in London.

Advertisement

Financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed, and the band members will continue to play an active role in the development of upcoming projects.

Plans for a biopic, an avatar show, and a KISS-themed experience are already in the works.

Recommended

“We have always been breaking new ground in popular culture, and this partnership will ensure that we continue to do so for years to come,” said bassist and KISS co-founder Gene Simmons of the deal. “Because what Pophouse is doing, is breaking rules. We already have several plans in development, where the avatar show is one, a biopic another and a KISS-themed experience a third. The future could not be more exciting!”

Co-founder and lead vocalist Paul Stanley added: “Our journey with Pophouse is fuelled by the desire to eternally resonate across diverse facets of global culture. As we embark on this venture, we aim to weave our legacy into the tapestry of different worlds, ensuring that the KISS experience continues to captivate both our devoted fans and those yet to discover the thrill. This partnership is not just a chapter; it’s an eternal symphony of rock ‘n’ roll immortality.”

The partnership with KISS marks Pophouse’s second investment outside of Sweden. The first was an acquisition of Cyndi Lauper’s catalogue.

Johan Lagerlöf, Head of Investment at Pophouse also shared a statement on the deal with the rock icons, saying: “KISS is one of the most recognised and iconic bands in the history of music. They redefined the concept of rock shows and have always taken their artistry to new unchartered territories.

Advertisement

“The band has consistently been able to appeal to new generations of fans and our mission is to fulfil the band’s vision to become immortal, and to let new generations discover and be part of the KISS journey and carry it forward. With the help of the fans’ energy, the band, our expertise, and creativity – we will make that vision happen.”

News that an avatar show is being worked on comes after KISS previewed the project at the final show of their farewell tour in Madison Square Garden last December, when the members’ avatars closed the night with a rendition of ‘God Gave Rock And Roll To You’.

Shortly afterwards, Simmons confirmed that the band’s virtual avatars will “get better”, and revealed that “about 200 million” dollars was being invested in the technology.