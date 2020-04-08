News Music News

Kiss fans around the world help Paul Stanley’s dad celebrate his 100th birthday in isolation

Happy Birthday, Mr Eisen!

Paul Stanley's dad turned 100 yesterday. Credit: Paul Stanley/Twitter

Kiss fans around the world have been helping Paul Stanley’s dad to celebrate his 100th birthday in style.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Stanley was not able to celebrate the milestone with his dad, William Eisen, as social distancing and self-isolation rules meant the two had to remain apart.

However, after posting news about his dad’s birthday on Twitter, thousands of Kiss fans around the globe took to sending him birthday wishes.

Stanley wrote: “My dad is one hundred years old today! He is an awesome man and I am so proud to be his son.”

He continued: “We can’t be together since it’s not safe. I love him dearly and am asking everyone please wish him happy birthday on this milestone. Thank you.”

You can see some of the many fan responses below.

Last year, Eisen was one of the oldest ever attendees at a Kiss concert, as he arrived to watch his son perform with the iconic rock band in L.A.

As reported by Blabbermouth, in Kiss biography Behind the Mask, Stanley also opened up about his dad’s “Russian-Hungarian-Polish” roots and his childhood.

He said: “My family wasn’t that well off. When I was six, my father bought me a bike, which was the only thing that I was given of any value. We weren’t affluent, but we survived.

“There were times when money was very tight. In Manhattan, the four of us lived in a one-bedroom apartment; my parents slept in the living room and my sister and I shared the bedroom. My father worked as a furniture salesman, and my mother was a teacher. Originally, she was a registered nurse, and then she taught retarded kids. Ultimately, she became a full-time housewife.”

Kiss were set to return to UK shores this summer for a headline appearance at Download Festival and further ‘End of the World’ dates across Europe.

Their European tour dates have now been rescheduled for October.

