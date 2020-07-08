Kiss frontman Paul Stanley urges fans to “wear a mask”

Paul Stanley has urged fans to wear face masks in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus. The Kiss frontman took to social media to echo the concerns of government officials, as several US states begin ordering citizens to wear face masks in public.

Stanley posted a photo of himself with his daughter, Emily, and wrote:

“Sunset at the beach with Emily. WEAR YOUR MASK! Don’t listen to conspiracy theorists or graduates of The Internet University Of Medicine.”

Advertisement

“While the credible authorities and experts continue to learn more about Covid 19 they remain in agreement about safety protocols. End of story.”

Sunset at the beach with Emily. WEAR YOUR MASK! Don't listen to conspiracy theorists or graduates of The Internet University Of Medicine. While the credible authorities and experts continue to learn more about Covid 19 they remain in agreement about safety protocols. End of story pic.twitter.com/eNZdqlpTU0 — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 7, 2020

Fellow Kiss band member, Gene Simmons, made similar pleas to Twitter users earlier this year. In May, the bassist began engaging in social media discussion with misinformed fans.

“I wish you good health, despite your point of view. Please wear a mask, to prevent your cough, sneeze or other, from infecting people. Be safe, not sorry,” read one of Simmons’ replies.

Earlier in the week, Paul Stanley took to social media to offer his condolences to the family of Nick Cordero. The esteemed Broadway actor passed away from coronavirus complications on July 5.

Advertisement

“What a tragedy. No more pain. No more suffering for him but for his wife and child it now continues,” Stanley wrote.

“My condolences and prayers for them. Let’s all do what we can to help stop the spread of a disease that knows no age boundaries and WEAR A MASK.”

What a tragedy. No more pain. No more suffering for him but for his wife and child it now continues. My condolences and prayers for them. Let's all do what we can to help stop the spread of a disease that knows no age boundaries and WEAR A MASK. https://t.co/bNqHU3A2WI — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 6, 2020