Kiss’ Gene Simmons appeals for everyone to wear a face mask

Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has shared a photo of the band wearing face masks and urged their fans to do the same.

Simmons posted the picture of the band without their conventional face paint while travelling to their forthcoming New Year’s Eve show in Dubai.

“Wear your masks. Even if it’s only as a courtesy. If you yawn, or sneeze, you don’t think twice about covering your mouth. Do the rest of us a favor! Mask Up! … Besides, it looks cool,” he wrote.

It comes after he recently called on people to stop complaining about being in lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, the pandemic is not fun,” Simmons told Canada’s K-97 radio station. “It is devastating for families who’ve lost loved ones.”

He also criticised those choosing not to wear a mask during the pandemic during that interview too.

“Be kind to each other,” the bassist said at the time. “C’mon! Seeing these YouTube and TMZ videos of everybody going insane. I know the nerves are up, ’cause we’re all scared – what’s gonna happen and all that stuff. It’s okay. The sun is gonna come out one of these days. It’s all gonna get better. And just be kind to each other. That doesn’t take much effort. And wear your goddamn masks. It ain’t about you.”

Meanwhile, the band will be performing a ‘KISS 2020 Goodbye’ live stream concert on December 31.

Tickets for the event range from $39.99 (£29.63) for a standard virtual ticket to $999.99 (£741.00) for a super-deluxe package that includes a load of memorabilia and future in-person experience. You can purchase tickets here.