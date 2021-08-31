KISS’ Gene Simmons condemns “evil” politicians as he continues support for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

KISS‘ Gene Simmons has condemned politicians in Florida and Texas in a new interview as he again expresses his support for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Speaking to 95.5 KLOS, via Blabbermouth, Simmons has once again shown his support for making vaccines mandatory by law, saying: “Should there be a mandate, which means a law, that you must get vaccinated? Yes, there should be.”

He went on to criticise the notion that a vaccine mandate goes against the rights of those who wish not to be vaccinated.

“The idea that somebody says ‘it’s my body and my choice’ is so idiotic,” he said.

“It is not your choice, it is not your body when you come to a red light in your car. You don’t have the right to go through it just ’cause you feel like it and ‘don’t tell me what to do.’ And here’s why: because the rest of the world goes on green and stops on red. Just ’cause you feel it’s your right doesn’t give you the right.

“You don’t have the right to speak on a cell phone in your car, you don’t have the right to not put on a seat belt — you don’t have that right. You actually do not have the right to stand up in a movie theater and yell ‘fire’ just because you think it’s freedom of speech. You don’t have that right. That’s called incitement to riot. There are all sorts of rights you don’t have.”

This statement echoes similar ones Simmons made earlier this month, saying “My druthers would be that everybody is mandated to get vaccines.

“I hope everybody is going to be wearing their masks [at the shows],” he said in an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, “but we can only control what we can control and different states and different countries have different rules.”

Simmons then called out “evil, self-serving politicians” who he says are “more interested in getting re-elected than actually saving lives”.

“Always listen to the CDC and the doctors — not stupid politicians,” he said, before later stating: “I can’t tell you how furious I am. The politicians in Texas and Florida — evil, self-serving, just moronic. That includes the president of Brazil.”

Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order banning the use of vaccine mandates in the public sector, as well as for businesses that work with the state.

Simmons then advocated for consistent mask-wearing, saying: “It’s not all about you; you’re trying to protect other people.

“You must wear a mask at all times when there are other people around. Clearly, if you’re in the pooper and you’re by yourself, you’re okay. But if you’re in a room where there are other people, even sneezing can spread something 10 feet. Wear a mask.”

Simmons’ statements come shortly after news broke that his KISS bandmate Paul Stanley tested positive for COVID-19, causing the band to postpone a recent US show.

“Everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated,” the band said in a statement.

“The band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”