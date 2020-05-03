Kiss’ Gene Simmons educates fans who say cloth masks don’t protect against coronavirus

Gene Simmons has taken some time to educate his fans on the importance of wearing face maks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Saturday (May 2), the Kiss frontman shared a photo of a young fan wearing a Kiss Army bandana over her face. “Abby, you rock!” he tweeted.

One fan commented on the post, writing: “Except those cloth masks don’t keep you safe only a medical mask does and a good one at that.”

Simmons replied: “You are incorrect and misinformed. The idea of cloth masks or any other kind of mask, is not to protect you. It’s to protect everybody else around you inn case you cough or talk. It’s not about you. It’s about protecting everybody else. From you.”

David, you are incorrect and misinformed. The idea of cloth masks or any other kind of mask, is not to protect you. It’s to protect everybody else around you inn case you cough or talk. It’s not about you, David. It’s about protecting everybody else. From you. https://t.co/52PkBiNaQK — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 2, 2020

The comments continued, with one fan writing: “With all due respect, Gene. Face covers don’t prevent the spread of viruses. It’s more of a psychological thing. It’s social pressuring. You are disrespectful if you don’t cover your face. It’s nonsense.”

Simmons replied: “I wish you good health, despite your point of view. Please wear a mask, to prevent your cough, sneeze or other, from infecting people. Be safe, not sorry.”

I wish you good health, despite your point of view. Please wear a mask, to prevent your cough, sneeze or other, from infecting people. Be safe, not sorry. https://t.co/DAsIu7WP9u — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 3, 2020

A third fan wrote: “So if one doesn’t have symptoms then why wear it? I get protecting others & asymptomatic carriers, but healthy people wearing masks is a bit too far in my opinion. I choose not to wear one.”

“You need more information,” Simmons responded. “You can show no symptoms and STILL have Covid 19, and STILL be spreading the virus to others. WEAR A MASK!”

John, you need more information. You can show no symptoms and STILL have Covid 19, and STILL be spreading the virus to others. WEAR A MASK! https://t.co/6RjKsZKoVb — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 3, 2020

Another fan chimed in, saying: “There is no way a mask only protects one way. It’s either both or none.” Simmons replied: “Then, why even before Covid 19, we covered our mouths when we sneezed? You’re wrong. Respect others. WEAR A MASK.”

Then, why even before Covid 19, we covered our mouths when we sneezed? You’re wrong, Brett. Respect others. WEAR A MASK. https://t.co/EaJrSXr41D — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 3, 2020

“Some of you believe masks do nothing. False!” Simmons tweeted. “Even covering your mouth when you sneeze with your HAND (much less a cloth mask) helps cut down germs. DO YOUR RESEARCH. Don’t talk out of your ass…Respectfully.”

Some of you believe masks do nothing. False! Even covering your mouth when you sneeze with your HAND (much less a cloth mask) helps cut down germs. DO YOUR RESEARCH. Don’t talk out of your ass, Brett…Respectfully. https://t.co/VD2o3xrTvv — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) May 3, 2020

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Ariana Grande are among those who have been selling personalised face masks, with all proceeds going to charity.

Produced by Bravado, the merchandising wing of Universal Music Group, the collection of masks has been released as part of their We’ve Got You Covered initiative in order to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

The masks sell for $15 with the proceeds going to MusiCares, a charity that provides assistance to music industry workers during times of need.