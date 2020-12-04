Kiss have booked a gig at “the coldest place on Earth”

Kiss have revealed that they have “a hundred and fifty shows” left on their farewell tour – including a stop-off at a location described by the band as “the coldest place on Earth”.

The hard rock titans kicked off their final tour in January 2019, but were forced to put it on hold earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Marci Wiser on radio station 95.5 KLOS, Kiss frontman Gene Simmons confirmed that the band will return in 2021 with some of their most ambitious shows to date.

Advertisement

“We’ve already booked Europe outdoors. Most of the shows have already sold out. We start in summer,” said Simmons.

“The vaccines are gonna be out there for everybody, oh, by January, February, March at the latest, but we’re gonna be out there a few months after that. And we’ve literally got a hundred and fifty cities booked.”

He continued: “We’re gonna continue this tour, which we stopped after doing a hundred and ten cities. We’ve got another hundred and fifty cities to go, and who knows how long, but some of the later ones are gonna be jaw-dropping.

“You can’t imagine what we’ve got planned — like, beyond… I said, ‘No. We can really do that?’ They said, ‘Yup. Yup.’ The political people said we can play there. And so there’s gonna be stuff that’s just gonna make you go, ‘That’s the coolest.'”

Revealing plans to play the icy location, which remains nameless, Simmons revealed: “There’s one place that’s the coldest place on earth.

Advertisement

“And if you can imagine us playing there with even larger pyro than you’ve ever seen, ’cause there’s nothing around there. But that’s all I’ll say about it.”

The latest update comes after the band announced plans for a special livestreamed gig on New Year’s Eve.

Gene Simmons and co. will take to the virtual stage on December 31, promising “the biggest & baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year.”

Held at the Atlantis in Dubai, the band’s show will take place at 5pm BST on the last day of the year, with tickets ranging from $40 (£30) for a standard ticket, all the way up to $1,000 (£750) for deluxe tickets which includes all manner of Kiss merchandise and memorabilia. Get full details of ticket options here.

Kiss are also set to headline Download Festival 2021 alongside System Of A Down and Biffy Clyro.

Earlier this year, Simmons took some time to educate his fans on the importance of wearing face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.