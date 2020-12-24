Kiss have their own coffee flavour coming in 2021

Kiss have teamed up with Dead Sled Coffee to launch their own coffee flavour, set to arrive in 2021.

While not much is known about the band’s new venture as of yet, Dead Sled Coffee, who are “an independent business born from a desire to bridge the gap between coffee elite,” shared news of the Kiss collaboration on Instagram.

“Coffee you were made for loving,” the company captioned its post. “The Officially Licensed @kissonline coffee is coming in 2021.”

Dead Sled’s mission statement reads: “Dead Sled Coffee strives to create a culture of acceptance and respect no matter what your level of coffee knowledge is.”

Other collaborations have seen the coffee company team up with Pennsylvania hardcore band Wisdom In Chains, New York ska group The Toasters, and also a number of TV and film characters.

See Dead Sled’s post about its Kiss collaboration below:

Earlier this week, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford revealed the best piece of advice he’s ever received was from Kiss‘ Gene Simmons.

Speaking in a new interview, Halford talked about the wisdom he’s collected over the years, including the time Simmons offered him some gems about the music industry.

“We have a great friendship with Gene [Simmons] and Paul [Stanley] from Kiss,” Halford told Twisted Sister‘s Jay Jay French on The French Connection podcast. “And Priest were out on this big tour – we were invited to open up for Kiss – and I was just talking to Gene about the music business, and he goes, ‘Let me just say this: It doesn’t matter what they say about you, as long as they’ve got your picture and they spell your name right.’”

Meanwhile, Kiss are set to ‘Kiss 2020 Goodbye’ with a special livestreamed gig on New Year’s Eve.

Gene Simmons and co. will take to the virtual stage on December 31, promising “the biggest & baddest concert event and pyrotechnics show of the year.”