KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down to headline Download Festival 2020

EPIC.

KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down have been confirmed as the three headliners for Download Festival next year.

The rock pilgrimage returns to Donington Park once more between 12-14 June 2020 – with each act taking top billing across the three days.

KISS will kick off headline proceedings on the Friday (June 12), before Iron Maiden and System Of A Down follow suit on June 13 and June 14 respectively.

Aside from the three headliners, it’s also been confirmed that Deftones, The Offspring, KoRn, Disturbed, Alestorm, Gojira, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice and Men and Daughtry will all put in performances across the weekend.

KISS’ Gene Simmons described the stop-off as a fitting farewell on their last ever tour.

“I’ve said it before, Download Festival audiences are the best. They are up for whatever is thrown at them,” he said. “KISS is going to come fully prepared to rock their world in 2020 to say Thank you for always showing up for us.”

Guitarist Paul Stanley added: “Download will be the culmination of 47 years of unapologetic bombast and spectacle. We will make this a fitting farewell to a country and its people whose music remains the blood in our

veins.”

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson said: “Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson says, "Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show.

“This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It’s home turf and we all really enjoy playing this Festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic.”

Tickets will go on sale from 2PM on September 25 and you can buy them here.

Reviewing Slipknot’s performance at Download 2019, NME wrote: ” The message tonight is clear. Anyone who has ever thought this band was a joke, a novelty or not metal enough: hear them fucking roar. They literally cannot and will not be destroyed.”