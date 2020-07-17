Kiss have led tributes to their late keyboardist Phil Ashley, who has died aged 65.

His family confirmed in a statement that Ashley, who also worked with The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger, Aerosmith and Jeff Beck, died on July 10. No cause of death is known at this stage.

“We are heartbroken at the passing of Philip Ashley,” his family wrote. “A loving father, husband & partner, a wonderful friend and passionately talented musician. … We hope to honor his life next year with a memorial service – details to come”.

Advertisement

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley was one of the first to pay their respects to the keyboardist.

“I am at a loss for words,” he wrote. “My dear friend Phil Ashley has died suddenly. He was a no bullshit, warm and kind soul who I shared so many hours talking with about the value of life, family and music. He played keyboards for many of the greats. The times we won’t have leaves me empty.”

I am at a loss for words. My dear friend Phil Ashley has died suddenly. He was a no bullshit, warm and kind soul who I shared so many hours talking with about the value of life, family and music. He played keyboards for many of the greats. The times we won't have leaves me empty. pic.twitter.com/kFgQAGC1Rt — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 12, 2020

Attaching a picture of the two of them with Doug Wimbish and Simon Philips during the recording of ‘The Extremist’, Joe Satriani also said: “Our dear friend Phil Ashley passed away last week. He was a magnificent musician and human being. My deepest condolences to his family. R.I.P Phil, we will all miss you.”

Our dear friend Phil Ashley passed away last week. He was a magnificent musician and human being. My deepest condolences to his family. R.I.P Phil, we will all miss you. Phil Ashley (top left), Doug Wimbish, Simon Philips and me in late '90 recording The Extremist. pic.twitter.com/JLIsW2z0Vu — Joe Satriani (@chickenfootjoe) July 13, 2020

Ashley performed on Kiss’s 1987 hit ‘Crazy Nights’, their 1988 single ‘Let’s Put the X in Sex’ and two tracks from 1989’s ‘Hot in the Shade’.

Advertisement

His other credits include Billy Idol’s 1986 LP, ‘Whiplash Smile’, Aerosmith’s ‘Dude (Looks Like a Lady)’ and ‘Rag Doll’ and Jagger’s 1987 record, ‘Primitive Cool’.

Meanwhile, Stanley recently warned Kiss fans to wear face masks in order to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Stanley posted a photo of himself with his daughter, Emily, and wrote: “Sunset at the beach with Emily. WEAR YOUR MASK! Don’t listen to conspiracy theorists or graduates of The Internet University Of Medicine.

“While the credible authorities and experts continue to learn more about Covid 19 they remain in agreement about safety protocols. End of story.”