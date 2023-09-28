KISS OF LIFE announce new mini-album, ‘Born to Be XX’

K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE have announced their new mini-album, ‘Born to Be XX’.

Today (September 28), KISS OF LIFE and their label, S2 Entertainment, announced the upcoming mini-album through the girl group’s social media channels.

‘Born to Be XX’ will be KISS OF LIFE’s second-ever release, following their debut in July 2023 with their self-titled project. Their debut release featured the lead single ‘Shhh’, as well as the song ‘Sugarcoat’, a solo track by member Natty.

‘Born to Be XX’ will be released in November 2023. More details about the mini-album, including its tracklist and more, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Keep an eye on this page for the latest information.

KISS OF LIFE are a four-member K-pop girl group from S2 Entertainment. The agency was formerly home to the seven-member act Hot Issue, which disbanded in 2022.

The rookie girl group are made up of Thai singer Natty, known for previously competing in survival shows Sixteen and Idol School, LE SSERAFIM songwriter Belle, former The Black Label trainee Julie and member Haneul.

Meanwhile, member Julie previously apologised for her past use of the N-word in a pre-debut performance of B.o.B’s 2012 track ‘Strange Clouds’, which resurfaced online following the act’s debut.

“I’m determined to be more cautious and meticulous to prevent making the same mistakes in the future,” Julie wrote. “I want to express my sincere apologies to everyone who may have been hurt by my actions.”