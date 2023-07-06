KISS OF LIFE make long-awaited debut with ‘Shhh’

K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE have made their official debut with their self-titled EP and its lead single ‘Shhh’.

On July 5, S2 Entertainment officially debuted its four-member girl group KISS OF LIFE with a video for their single ‘Shhh’. The release follows a weeks-long rollout of the members’ solo music videos, as well as a visual for their B-side track ‘Bye My Neverland’.

The new ‘Shhh’ video continues the storyline from ‘Bye My Neverland’, which ended with Belle and Haneul witnessing Julie accidentally hitting Natty with her car. Belle and Julie take Natty in and tend to her wounds, and the trio later head to a roller rink where they rescue Haneul from a persistent admirer, completing the group.

Advertisement

“Talk that shhh / My breath, on your lips / It’s so sweet / Follow me confidently, as you imagine / Just like this / My dream, on your lips / Groove like this / Shake it, shake it with me, baby,” they sing on the chorus.

In addition to ‘Shhh’ and ‘Bye My Neverland’, KISS OF LIFE’s debut record also includes solo tracks from each of the group’s members: ‘Sugarcoat’ by Natty, ‘Countdown’ by Belle, ‘Kitty Cat’ by Julie and ‘Play Love Games’ by Haneul.

At a media showcase for their debut, Julie explained the meaning behind the group’s name and their aspirations for the future. “KISS OF LIFE, which is our group’s name and the title of our EP, refers to the mouth-to-mouth artificial respiration method. Like the name, we plan on revitalising and bringing fresh life to the K-pop scene,” explained the idol, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

Meanwhile member Belle, who was active as a producer prior to joining the group said: “Debuting as a singer means that I’m also presenting myself and it’s very different [from being a producer]. I think it counts as a big challenge in my life, and a turning point.”