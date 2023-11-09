KISS OF LIFE kick ass in new music video for ‘Bad News’

Rookie K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE have released their new music video for ‘Bad News’.

The music video for ‘Bad News’ finds the members of KISS OF LIFE facing off against those who have wronged them, from a rude man on the subway to a school bully.

“One by onе, surprised by bad news / We got thе moves, spreading, worldwide / Check my profile on the website (Hey) / Oh, I, you won’t be able to close your mouth,” they sing on the R&B-inspired song.

‘Bad News’ is the title track of KISS OF LIFE’s second mini-album, ‘Born to be XX’. The project comes just four months after the girl group made their debut in July 2023 with their self-titled mini-album.

“Our second mini-album ‘Born to be XX’ shows the duality of things,” member Belle said during a press showcase, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “The two Xs in the title of the album signify two different concepts: special things that are not welcomed and our message to reject prejudice, misunderstandings and stereotypes.”

“KISS OF LIFE are a group that really pursues the idea of members producing their own songs,” Belle added. “All our members have an outstanding understanding of music, and we all have strong preferences, so producing our own songs is more or less approachable for us, and this album is no exception.”

KISS OF LIFE is known for featuring the members Natty and Belle. The former had competed in survival shows Sixteen and Idol School, which formed the girl groups TWICE and fromis_9, respectively. Meanwhile, Belle is best known for having co-written LE SSERAFIM’s ‘Unforgiven’.