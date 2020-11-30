Kiss’ Paul Stanley brands Republicans who aren’t criticising Trump “cowards”

Kiss frontman Paul Stanley has criticised members of the Republican party for not speaking out against President Donald Trump.

The comments come after Trump continued to make unsubstantiated claims of election fraud following this month’s US presidential election.

“Republican politicians who now cower before this president are the same ones that ridiculed & dismissed him in the 2016 primaries,” Stanley wrote on Twitter.

“Their silence IS a choice & not sharing their opinion IS a coward’s way out. It feeds the mistrust that eats at the core of this country I love.”

Trump recently said he’ll “certainly” leave the White House when the Electoral College confirms Joe Biden’s election win, though called on Biden to substantiate that a “ridiculous 80,000,000 votes were not fraudulently or illegally obtained”.

He tweeted: “When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!”

Last week, the Trump administration officially authorised the transition for Joe Biden to become US president. The General Services Administration have declared Biden the apparent winner of the November 3 election, and Trump has agreed to begin the official transition period.

Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris have thus far been able to begin preparations for the presidency ahead of the January 20 inauguration due to Trump’s repeated refusal to accept defeat.

In a letter written to Biden, GSA chief Emily Murphy says her decision was made on “facts” and “the law,” writing: “Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts. I was never directly or indirectly pressured by any executive branch official including those who work at the White House or GSA with regard to the substance or timing of my decision.”